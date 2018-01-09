Investigator: Bixby High School Football Players Admit To Sexually Assaulting Teammate

The Rogers County District Attorneys Office released documents to News On 6 pertaining to the investigation into a reported sexual assault involving members of the Bixby High School football team last fall.

The court documents say four students admitted to participating in the sexual assault that happened at the superintendent's house in September and a fifth admitted to recording it on video. The documents say each student also identified all the other students involved in the incident.

The documents pertain to a search warrant investigators served for the four students' phones. According to investigators, the student who admitted recording the video also admitted to sharing the video with other high-school-aged people.

The investigator wrote that he was contacted in November by a parent of the player who recorded the incident who told him a parent of one of the assault suspects had offered to buy the son’s phone on which the incident had been recorded.

The documents say investigators conducted a forensic investigation of the phones and now have access to the call logs, text messages, photos and video on them.

The documents also say investigators had requested emails from four school administrators but received tens of thousands of emails that were not indexed and were hard to search. They say the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has gone back to the school's IT department to make those easier to search.

In the documents, investigators also responded to the Bixby school board's accusation that the original affidavit contained errors about the timeline of when school administrators knew of the sexual allegation and when they reported it to authorities. The documents say there were no errors in the timeline.

The chief investigator wrote in the original affidavit the incident took place on September 27, 2017, at the home of Bixby School Superintendent Kyle Wood in the 10300 block of East 124th Place South.

According to the documents released Tuesday, Athletic Director Jay Bittle took a written statement from the victim on October 26, 2017. The investigator said Bittle, Superintendent Wood and Principal Terry Adams "describe varying accounts of when they became specifically aware of the nature of the sexual assault and their subsequent action."

Stinnett goes on to say the first known reporting of the assault to any investigative agency is October 31, 2017. Under state law, school officials were required to report the allegation to the Department of Human Services, but the new documents say investigators are unaware of any information that proves they did that before someone called the DHS hotline on November 10, 2017.

The Rogers County DA's Office took over the case after the Tulsa County Office recused itself because one of its members is related to someone involved in the investigation.

In his original affidavit, Stinnett wrote administrators delayed reporting the incident to authorities "for days," and that there also appears there may have been "some initial effort by one or others to not report the incident at all."

Wood resigned in December.

School board president Ron Schnare announced in late December he would not run for a second term, saying he'd never intended to serve more than one term.

So far no charges have been filed in the case, but the investigation continues.