City Of Tulsa Develops Plans For Parking Meters

After years of dysfunction with downtown Tulsa's parking meter system, a plan is in the works to get it going.

The city went from obsolete meters to new ones that didn't work to newer ones that work but weren't turned on until a plan for all of downtown was created.

That's what's happening now.

The most immediate goal is to replace the obsolete, coin only, single-space parking meters that remain downtown.

Most of them are on the east side of downtown, and many aren't working. They'll be replaced with new multi-space meters on street corners.

The east end will be standardized with the rest of downtown parking, it's now a spot where many downtown workers park all day.

The city plans to keep rates the same, but change the hours of enforcement to 8 am to 8 pm.

And adding metered parking on Saturdays.

Sundays would still have free parking.

This new plan goes before the city council Wednesday for the first time.

They'll decide when it goes into effect.