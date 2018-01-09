BAPD Says Scammers Pretend To Be Police

Broken Arrow Police are warning the public about a scam coming from their non-emergency number.

BAPD says the scammers are spoofing the number, 918-259-8400, and calling people and telling them they have a warrant.

In one instance, BAPD says a victim received a call from that phone number and was told they had until 2 p.m. the next day to turn themselves in to authorities or face arrest.

"The Broken Arrow Police Department will never call citizens by phone to inform them of an arrest warrant. Should you receive a phone call like this, please know it is a scam. To ensure your safety, we urge you not to provide any personal or financial information to anyone over the phone; especially not to an unknown caller," BAPD says.