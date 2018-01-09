OCC Votes To Transfer Millions In Corporate Tax Cuts

You should see a lower utility bill later this year.

Tuesday, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission voted to transfer nearly $150 million a year in new corporate tax cuts.

Five of the states largest utility companies are seeing the largest tax breaks under the new federal law.

"The savings that are due to customers will be set aside, they'll be tracked and will eventually be returned to customers," said Deputy Attorney General Dara Derryberry.

The lowered utility rates will be retroactive from Tuesday, so when your bill is lowered you will see a refund with interest.

How that refund will come to citizens is still up in the air.