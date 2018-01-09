Davis Teacher Resigns After Investigation Of Relationship With S - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Davis Teacher Resigns After Investigation Of Relationship With Student

DAVIS, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma teacher who last month applied for a marriage license with a 16-year-old student has resigned.

Davis School board members accept the resignation of Cassandra White Monday night.

12/15/2017 Related Story: Davis Teacher Applies For Marriage License With Teen Student

White was under investigation for having an inappropriate relationship with the student.

The student's father said last month that he reluctantly agreed to let his 16-year-old son marry the teacher, 34-year-old teacher.

"I weighed out the ups and downs of it and I thought, ‘Who am I?’" Mann said last month. "So, he asked me to do something. I did it."

The student's father said White is a single mom and he doesn't want her to lose her three children if she were to be arrested.

