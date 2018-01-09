'A New Leaf' To Expand To Owasso - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

'A New Leaf' To Expand To Owasso

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A New Leaf in Broken Arrow is expanding to Owasso. 

The non-profit provides those with developmental disabilities a place to learn life-skills while working a job to earn their own money. 

A few weeks ago, 49 acres at the corner of 86th and Memorial was donated to A New Leaf. 

Now, plans are in the works to create a new state-of-the-art facility worth $27-million.

"Our main goal is to create independence for people with disabilities so they can be independent, live on their own, work on their own, earn a living, contribute to society like you and I do. They are just like us," said CEO Mary Ogle.

This story is all about growth and flowers - flowers which of course start as a seed and with patience and care, become flowers like these. 

Max Meier, 20, has no problem getting his hands dirty, and it's just another day on the job for him. 

Brian: "Can you tell me what you do with the soil?"

Max: "Put plants in there." 

Every day for a couple years now, Max shows up to A New Leaf in Broken Arrow eager to work.

Brian: "What did you do today?"

Max: "Pull weeds."

Brian: "That's a hard job."

Max: "Yeah."

When Max isn't pulling, planting and pruning he daydreams about moving out of his parents' house.

Brian: "This is going to give you a chance to live all by yourself 

Max: "Yup." 

Brian: "Are you excited for that?" 

Max: "Yeah, I'm excited." 

Max has a lot of friends at A New Leaf try and he likes to have a good time. 

Ogle is the mastermind behind the $27 million expansion process in Owasso. The land was bought over the summer and signed over to A new Leaf a couple weeks ago. 

The new space that will create more jobs and housing for those like Max, offering them resources that her family didn't have. 

"I had an uncle who was born in the 30s and he never had an opportunity to live on his own and he never had an opportunity to work on his own because they didn't have things like a new leaf at that time," she said. 

That motivates Mary, who admits she sees her uncle in the clients who work in these greenhouses year-round. 

Because as Max reminds us, disability or not, he's just a normal 20-year-old. 

Brian: "You ever go shopping for anything." 

Max: "Clothes. And food." 

Brian: "What's your favorite food." 

Max: "Mexican."

The new space will include housing, gardens and even an animal therapy area. 

Now, the fundraising process begins. 

They hope with the community's support, they can be up and running in Owasso in two years. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.