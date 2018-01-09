Arpaio's decision to run shakes up Senate race in Arizona

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Of the many American women dismayed by the wave of sexual misconduct scandals, there's a subgroup with distinctive hopes and fears: mothers of boys.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

The head of the nation's largest privately owned coal company is blasting a decision by an independent energy agency to reject the Trump administration's plan to bolster coal-fired power plants.

The Nevada rancher who had his charges dismissed in a 2014 armed standoff with government agents is insisting that it's up to the states, not the federal officials, how to manage vast expanses of rangeland in the U.S. West.

Bundy insists US can't own land, no matter who's president

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

Massive delays and cancellations left some passengers locked on planes for many hours during a winter storm over the weekend, putting new focus on a federal rule meant to curb such incidents.

Federal judges have agreed North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by Republicans is illegal because it's saturated in excessive partisanship and must be redone.

New York City officials are citing climate change as their motivation to join a growing number of entities divesting themselves of financial interest in fossil fuels.

(AP Photo/Angie Wang, File). FILE- In this July 6, 2017, file photo, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio leaves the federal courthouse in Phoenix, Ariz. Arpaio is running for the Arizona U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta,File). FILE - In this June 14, 2017 file photo Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz. speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who was spared a possible jail sentence when President D...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward speaks at a campaign rally in Scottsdale, Ariz. Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who was spared a possible jail sentence when Preside...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by Joe Arpaio, the sheriff of metro Phoenix, during a news conference in Marshalltown, Iowa. Former Phoenix lawman and Tr...

By JACQUES BILLEAUD and ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other and could create an opening for a more moderate GOP contender to take the seat.

Arpaio made the announcement Tuesday, injecting new uncertainty and attention into the race that's already among the year's most-watched.

If Arpaio follows through and files his candidacy papers, the race could feature one of President Trump's most vocal supporters trying to replace one of his fiercest detractors. Flake has constantly criticized the president.

Until now, the Republican front-runner in the race has largely been considered to be Kelli Ward, a former state senator. Arpaio's entry could hurt her chances.

"I think he would just suck up most of her support. He is a much more prominent and visible person, he's been around so long," said David Berman, a senior research fellow at Arizona State University's Morrison Institute of Public Policy. "Most people who like Trump generally gravitate toward Arpaio."

A Senate campaign by the 85-year-old Arpaio also might aid a more moderate Republican by splitting the vote.

One possibility is U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, who colleagues say is planning a Senate run but has not yet made an announcement.

McSally has courted Trump's support in recent months while still presenting herself as middle-of-the-road. She is also seen as a strong GOP contender for the Senate seat in a possible run against Democratic U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, who represents Arizona's 9th District and has also positioned herself as a moderate candidate.

Zachery Henry, a Ward spokesman, said members of the campaign don't believe Arpaio would split the GOP vote to the detriment of Ward.

Ward, who lost a 2016 GOP primary to Sen. John McCain, has been endorsed by former Trump strategist Steve Bannon in her campaign to replace Flake.

However, she removed Bannon's name from her list of endorsements after Trump split with Bannon over comments in a newly published book critical of the president.

Trump posted a favorable tweet about Ward, after she visited his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, resort around Christmas, but he has not formally backed her.

Asked Tuesday whether the White House would support Arpaio's candidacy, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to comment.

Arpaio's announcement caused some people to wonder if he is serious about a Senate bid or simply seeking publicity. He flirted with running for governor no fewer than five times over the years before finally abandoning the idea.

The former lawman said supporters urged him to seek public office again despite his crushing 2016 defeat following six terms as sheriff of the metro Phoenix area.

Last year, he was convicted of criminal contempt of court for intentionally disobeying a 2011 court order to stop his signature immigration raids. He was spared a possible jail sentence over the summer when Trump pardoned him for disobeying a judge.

For decades, Arpaio was also known for jailing inmates in outdoor tents during Arizona's triple-digit summer heat and forcing them to wear pink underwear. His office also failed to adequately investigate more than 400 sex-crime complaints.

Arpaio's re-election defeat came amid a crush of criticism over $141 million in legal costs that Maricopa County taxpayers paid to defend him in lawsuits over his contentious immigration policies, deaths of inmates in his jails and a child sex abuse case botched by his agency.

The former sheriff said he would accept a Trump endorsement but wouldn't seek it. He also said Trump had not asked him to run for the Senate.

"If I go to my grave, I don't think I'd be happy if I didn't take the shot to run," Arpaio said.

"As time went on, I saw what was happening in D.C. - nothing is changing with the Senate," he said. "A lot of them go after the president."

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report. Follow Jacques Billeaud at www.twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/jacques%20billeaud.

