Bluejacket Parents Say Gym Teacher Allowed Child To Be Bullied

Parents in Bluejacket are angry after they say an elementary gym teacher encouraged students to bully their son.

The school says the gym teacher in question is no longer teaching at the elementary school, but parents say they want the teacher to be fired.

Shawnee Owens is the parent of 6-year-old Joseph. She says school leaders sent her son home Thursday after he got into a fight. She says the next day the principal met with her son to talk about what happened and the conversation was recorded on a phone.

"She asked him what happened to his face, and he said he got hit in the face with a ball and everything and then she brought me in," Owens said.

Owens says the principal told her that kids were playing a game in the gym and that her son did not want to take part in.

"So, the coach made Joseph stand in the middle of the circle while the other kids, threw balls at him," Owens said.

She says her son was so upset after class, he got into a fight with another student.

"I would be mad and upset too if I was made to stand in the middle of my whole class, and get balls thrown at me," Owens said.

The school tells News On Six that they investigated a bullying incident at the elementary school.

They also said that they made some personnel changes and that the gym teacher had some extra duties removed and is no longer teaching at the elementary school. But Owens says they want the teacher fired so this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"I'd like justice for my son, I don't think its right to make other children other parents kids, be taught to bully," Owens said.

She said Joseph is doing better.

She also said she received a call from an investigator with the Craig County Sheriff's Office.

News On 6 reached out to that number but we have not received a call back.