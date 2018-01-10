NYC sues, divests from oil firms over climate change

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

Of the many American women dismayed by the wave of sexual misconduct scandals, there's a subgroup with distinctive hopes and fears: mothers of boys.

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack.

Delaware officials are hiring independent experts to review inmate access to health care and the prisoner grievance system in the wake of a deadly inmate riot and hostage taking last year at the state's maximum-security prison.

New York City officials are citing climate change as their motivation to join a growing number of entities divesting themselves of financial interest in fossil fuels.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

The Supreme Court is diving into state efforts to pare their voting rolls by targeting people who haven't voted in a while.

A Louisiana teacher who asked about teacher pay at a school board meeting was handcuffed and jailed.

By FRANK ELTMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City sued five major oil companies, claiming they have contributed to global warming, on the same day officials announced they will sell off billions in fossil fuel investments from the city's pension funds.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would be seeking billions of dollars in the lawsuit to recoup money spent for resiliency efforts related to climate change.

"We're bringing the fight against climate change straight to the fossil fuel companies that knew about its effects and intentionally misled the public to protect their profits," the Democratic mayor said in a statement. "As climate change continues to worsen, it's up to the fossil fuel companies whose greed put us in this position to shoulder the cost of making New York safer and more resilient."

The city alleges the fossil fuel industry was aware for decades that burning fuel was impacting climate change.

The defendants in the city's federal lawsuit are BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell.

Curtis Smith, a Shell spokesman, said the company believes "climate change is a complex societal challenge that should be addressed through sound government policy and cultural change to drive low-carbon choices for businesses and consumers, not by the courts."

BP declined comment, and the other three companies did not immediately comment.

San Francisco, Oakland, and Santa Cruz, California, have filed similar lawsuits against oil companies.

Also Wednesday, De Blasio and Comptroller Scott Stringer said they intend to divest the city's five pension funds of roughly $5 billion in fossil fuel investments out of its total of $189 billion. They say the divestment is the largest of any municipality in the U.S. to date.

"Safeguarding the retirement of our city's police officers, teachers and firefighters is our top priority, and we believe that their financial future is linked to the sustainability of the planet," Stringer said.

Clara Vondrich of the DivestInvest campaign says the city joins a movement that started about six years ago. She says hundreds of institutional investors managing assets of over $5.5 trillion have taken their money out of fossil fuel investments.

Last month, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans to have the state pension funds also divest from fossil fuel investments. He and state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli are creating an advisory committee to examine the way to proceed with divestment.

In November, Norway's central bank urged the Norwegian government to consider divesting oil and gas company shares held in the $1 trillion oil fund.

Vondrich said other cities and entities divesting of fossil fuel interests have included Washington, D.C., Berlin and Cape Town; insurance companies Swiss Re, Axa and Allianz; and educational institutions such as the University of Oxford in Great Britain, Stanford University in California and Trinity College in Ireland.

Philanthropies have included the Wallace Global Fund and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, notable because the late John D. Rockefeller grew his wealth as an oil baron.

"The Rockefeller Brothers Fund is proud to stand alongside Mayor de Blasio and Comptroller Stringer in their historic commitment to divest the NYC pension funds from fossil fuels," Stephen Heintz, president of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund said in a statement.

Brian Youngberg, a senior energy analyst at Edward Jones Investments, noted such divestment is not entirely altruistic. Fossil fuel securities are underperforming and officials say the outlook for fossil fuel investments continues to be negative.

Kyle Isakower, vice president of the American Petroleum Institute, has previously said that divestment is a "tactic of misinformed activists" that is "incompatible with job creation, affordable energy, and economic prosperity."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.