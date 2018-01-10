NYC taking steps to divest pension funds of fossil fuels

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Of the many American women dismayed by the wave of sexual misconduct scandals, there's a subgroup with distinctive hopes and fears: mothers of boys.

Of the many American women dismayed by the wave of sexual misconduct scandals, there's a subgroup with distinctive hopes and fears: mothers of boys.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

The head of the nation's largest privately owned coal company is blasting a decision by an independent energy agency to reject the Trump administration's plan to bolster coal-fired power plants.

The head of the nation's largest privately owned coal company is blasting a decision by an independent energy agency to reject the Trump administration's plan to bolster coal-fired power plants.

The Nevada rancher who had his charges dismissed in a 2014 armed standoff with government agents is insisting that it's up to the states, not the federal officials, how to manage vast expanses of rangeland in the U.S. West.

The Nevada rancher who had his charges dismissed in a 2014 armed standoff with government agents is insisting that it's up to the states, not the federal officials, how to manage vast expanses of rangeland in the...

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

Massive delays and cancellations left some passengers locked on planes for many hours during a winter storm over the weekend, putting new focus on a federal rule meant to curb such incidents.

Massive delays and cancellations left some passengers locked on planes for many hours during a winter storm over the weekend, putting new focus on a federal rule meant to curb such incidents.

Federal judges have agreed North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by Republicans is illegal because it's saturated in excessive partisanship and must be redone.

Federal judges have agreed North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by Republicans is illegal because it's saturated in excessive partisanship and must be redone.

New York City officials are citing climate change as their motivation to join a growing number of entities divesting themselves of financial interest in fossil fuels.

New York City officials are citing climate change as their motivation to join a growing number of entities divesting themselves of financial interest in fossil fuels.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016 file photo, a ConocoPhillips drill rig is deployed at the CD5 drilling site in Nuiqsut, on Alaska's North Slope. New York City officials say they will begin the process of dumping about $5 bil...

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2006 file photo, Chevron's Discoverer Deep Seas drills for oil in the Gulf of Mexico. New York City officials say they will begin the process of dumping about $5 billion in pension fund investment...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2015 file photo, stacks and burn-off from the ExxonMobil refinery are seen at dusk in St. Bernard Parish, La. New York City officials say they will begin the process of dumping about $5 billion i...

(DroneBase via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017 file photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian tar sands oil, is visible at the BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind. New York City officials say they will begin t...

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, a man watches a BP refinery in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. New York City officials say they will begin the process of dumping about $5 billion in pension fund investments in fossil ...

By FRANK ELTMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City officials are citing climate change as their motivation to join a growing number of investors ridding themselves of financial interest in fossil fuels.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio and Comptroller Scott Stringer are set to announce plans on Wednesday to divest the city's five pension funds of roughly $5 billion in fossil fuel investments out of its total of $189 billion. They say the divestment is the largest of any municipality in the U.S. to date.

"Safeguarding the retirement of our city's police officers, teachers and firefighters is our top priority, and we believe that their financial future is linked to the sustainability of the planet," Stringer said.

Clara Vondrich of the DivestInvest campaign says the city joins a movement that started about six years ago. She says hundreds of institutional investors managing assets of over $5.5 trillion have taken their money out of fossil fuel investments.

Last month, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans to have the state pension funds also divest from fossil fuel investments. He and state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli are creating an advisory committee to examine the way to proceed with divestment.

In November, Norway's central bank urged the Norwegian government to consider divesting oil and gas company shares held in the $1 trillion oil fund.

Vondrich said other cities and entities divesting of fossil fuel interests have included Washington, D.C., Berlin and Cape Town; insurance companies Swiss Re, Axa and Allianz; and educational institutions such as the University of Oxford in Great Britain, Stanford University in California and Trinity College in Ireland.

Philanthropies have included the Wallace Global Fund and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, notable because the late John D. Rockefeller grew his wealth as an oil baron.

"The Rockefeller Brothers Fund is proud to stand alongside Mayor de Blasio and Comptroller Stringer in their historic commitment to divest the NYC pension funds from fossil fuels," Stephen Heintz, president of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund said in a statement.

Brian Youngberg, a senior energy analyst at Edward Jones Investments, noted divestment is not entirely altruistic over the issue of climate change. Fossil fuel securities are underperforming and officials say the outlook for fossil fuel investments continues to be negative.

"One issue facing the industry is peak oil demand," Youngberg said. "Growth will slow over the next several years."

Kyle Isakower, vice president of the American Petroleum Institute, has previously said that divestment is a "tactic of misinformed activists" that is incompatible with job creation, affordable energy, and economic prosperity."

"Millions of retirees and pension holders depend on income from oil and natural gas investments to live," he said." Government pension fund managers have a fiduciary responsibility to ensure the greatest return for their investors. Divestment from energy stocks is likely to reduce investment returns and is therefore not in agreement with their fiduciary responsibility."

New York's two largest pension funds, New York City Employees' Retirement System and Teachers' Retirement System, will immediately pursue divesting by 2022, officials said, "consistent with prudent practice and in line with their fiduciary responsibilities." The other three major pension funds will be encouraged to begin divestment as quickly as practical.

Fund trustees also will seek a legal opinion to confirm that carrying out divestment actions would be consistent with trustees' fiduciary duties to beneficiaries.

De Blasio also is expected to announce a lawsuit against five major oil companies, seeking damages for the costs of infrastructure improvements to contend with the effects of climate change.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.