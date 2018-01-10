Man Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police say a man is recovering in the hospital after they say he was shot Tuesday evening at a Tulsa apartment complex.

The 6:50 p.m. shooting happened at the Comanche Park apartments in the 3700 block of North Quaker.

Officers say the shooter was going door-to-door. They say that man then shot another man after someone opened the door of an apartment.

Investigators say they know who they are looking for and expect to make an arrest soon.