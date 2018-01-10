Tips Sought In Shooting Of Angus Bull In Okfuskee County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tips Sought In Shooting Of Angus Bull In Okfuskee County

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) are seeking information after a bull was shot and killed in a pasture north of Okemah last year.

In a post on their Facebook page, the TSCRA says on June 16th, someone shot a Black Angus bull multiple times. 

Initially, the Okfuskee County rancher thought the bull had injured itself, but when it was being processed, a butcher discovered the bullet holes.

Anyone with information is asked to call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at 888-830-2333. 

