Alarm Scares Off Tulsa Store Burglars

Police say two burglars broke into a Tulsa business early Wednesday, but left without taking anything, thanks to an alarm.

Officers say just before 3:30 a.m., police were sent to the Family Dollar in the 3700 block of East Admiral Place.

Store security told officers, video inside the store showed two men wearing masks forcing open the front door to get inside. Police says while one man waited outside, the other went inside. They said that man could be seen on video stacking plastic crates to pull the alarm box off the ceiling.

Police say after ripping down the alarm, it continued to sound, causing both men to run away without taking anything.

Officers and a K9 unit searched around the store, but did not find either man.