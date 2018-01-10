Medical Marijuana Will Be Voted On Later This Year

One of the most controversial topics Oklahoma voters will weigh in on this year is the legalization of medical marijuana in the state.

Gov. Mary Fallin set an election for this summer on the question of legalizing medical marijuana.

Both the current Democratic candidates for governor, Connie Johnson and Drew Edmondson, have been open about their support of medical marijuana.

Passing State Question 788 would allow people with a state issued medical license from a board certified physician to have specific amounts of marijuana.

The passage would also establish guidelines for the growing and selling or marijuana.

Republicans Dan Fisher and Kevin Stitt said they support marijuana for legitimate and/or medical purposes.

Republican Todd Lamb said his campaign will focus on more substantive issues.

As of last summer, medical marijuana is legal in 29 states in the U.S. and the District of Columbia.

A yes vote on State Question 788 supports legalizing licensed growing of, use and possession of marijuana for medical purposes.

While voters wait for an outcome, there are other options. Currently, cannabis oil is legal in 15 states.

Staff at the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say it's not well known that Oklahoma is one of those states.

"Many people say they support medical marijuana because they want children to have access to CBD oil for pain and seizures and things like that. A lot of people don't realize that in 2015, Oklahoma legalized CBD oil with THC for pediatric seizure disorders and a variety of different illnesses including pain," OBN spokesman Mark Woodward said.

The state Department of Health has said it could not regulate medical marijuana if approved, due to the financial troubles the department is facing.

Again, State Question 788 or "Medical Marijuana Legalization" will be on the June 26 ballot in the state.