Deaths threats cause lockdown after teacher handcuffed video

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

Of the many American women dismayed by the wave of sexual misconduct scandals, there's a subgroup with distinctive hopes and fears: mothers of boys.

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack.

Delaware officials are hiring independent experts to review inmate access to health care and the prisoner grievance system in the wake of a deadly inmate riot and hostage taking last year at the state's maximum-security prison.

New York City officials are citing climate change as their motivation to join a growing number of entities divesting themselves of financial interest in fossil fuels.

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

The Supreme Court is diving into state efforts to pare their voting rolls by targeting people who haven't voted in a while.

A Louisiana teacher who asked about teacher pay at a school board meeting was handcuffed and jailed.

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana school board's office went on temporary lockdown after getting death threats from around the world in response to widely viewed video of a teacher screaming while being handcuffed at a school board meeting.

The threats have come from as far away as South America, Australia and England, as well as other U.S. states, Vermilion Parish School Board President Anthony Fontana told The Advertiser newspaper Tuesday. He said they've been reported to the FBI and local police.

Middle-school English teacher Deyshia Hargrave was removed from Monday night's meeting, forcibly handcuffed and jailed after questioning pay policies during a public comment period. The teacher's union and the ACLU are investigating and two board members are complaining that the board treats women unfairly.

A video posted by KATC-TV shows Hargrave complying with a city marshal's orders to leave the Vermilion Parish School Board meeting in Abbeville, west of New Orleans. Next, she is seen on the hallway floor, screaming as the marshal handcuffs her hands behind her back.

"Stop resisting," the marshal says, hustling Hargrave toward an exit after lifting her to her feet.

"I am not, you just pushed me to the floor," Hargrave responds.

Hargrave later bonded out of the Abbeville jail on charges of "remaining after being forbidden" and resisting an officer, according to KATC.

Ike Funderburk, the prosecutor and city attorney in Abbeville, later told the station Hargrave won't be prosecuted. The school system superintendent had earlier said the system would not seek to have her prosecuted.

The station reported that Fontana had ruled Hargrave out of order for asking questions during a time reserved for public comment. Later in the same meeting, she spoke again in response to a question from the board and was confronted by the marshal despite objections from the audience. "She was recognized!" several people said.

"This is the most disgraceful and distasteful thing I have ever seen," another audience member said as Hargrave made her way out.

Women have several times been told to leave meetings, while men who speak out have not been removed, board member Laura LeBeouf told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Tuesday.

"When she realized she had to get out, she picked up her purse and walked out," LeBeouf said. "Women in this parish are not getting the same treatment."

The board's other woman member expressed similar sentiments.

"No reason for anyone to be treated this way. So far in 3 years, only women have been removed from board room meetings," Sara Duplechain wrote in an emailed response to AP's questions.

It remains unclear why Hargrave was handcuffed. In a longer video posted on YouTube by a reporter for the Abbeville Meridional, the officer is heard telling Hargrave outside the building that he had given her "many lawful orders to leave."

"And that's exactly what I was doing," Hargrave insists.

Neither the board president nor Superintendent Jerome Puyau returned phone calls or emails seeking comment. Puyau told media in southwest Louisiana that the school system would not seek to have Hargrave prosecuted.

Longstanding divisions on the eight-member school board preceded the meeting, according to LeBeouf and board member Kibbie Pillette, both of whom said that a new contract for Puyau give him the opportunity to earn as much as $38,000 more per year, while the board hasn't raised teacher salaries in more than a decade.

Pillette said he wouldn't be surprised if teachers decide to walk out to protest Hargrave's treatment, although they were at work Tuesday.

Other board members either declined comment or didn't respond to queries Tuesday.

The Louisiana Association of Educators has a lawyer for Hargrave.

"As an organization that advocates for the dedicated school employees of Louisiana, we firmly denounce the mistreatment of Ms. Hargrave, a loving parent and dedicated teacher serving the students of Vermilion Parish," the union's statement said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana said it was investigating as well.

"Deyshia Hargrave's expulsion from a public meeting and subsequent arrest are unacceptable and raise serious constitutional concerns," the organization said in an emailed news release.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.