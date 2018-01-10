OU Gymnast Speaks Out On Sexual Abuse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OU Gymnast Speaks Out On Sexual Abuse

OU star gymnast and former Team USA gymnastics member Maggie Nichols said she was abused for years by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

She said she was the first athlete to report his alleged behavior

Nichols details her alleged abuse in this two-page letter, saying Nassar "violated the innocence" of young girls he was supposed to be keeping healthy. 

In the letter, Nichols said she started seeing Nassar when she was 13 after a back injury. When she turned 15, she said Nassar began to abuse her during repeated, closed door "treatments."

Nichols said she was first gymnast to report the incidents in 2015 but USA gymnastics did nothing. 

Nichols joins other high profile athletes including Olympic medalists Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman in public accusations against Nassar. 

Nichols' mother Gina Nichols said the allegations caught her off guard. 

In the letter, Nichols said the decision to not stay anonymous was a difficult one, saying "I want everyone to know that he did not do this to Athlete A, he did it to Maggie Nichols."

Nassar is accused of abusing more than 135 athletes.

