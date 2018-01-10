Weeks-Long Family Dispute Leads To Stabbing, Tulsa Police Say

Police say a long-running family dispute led to a stabbing Wednesday morning outside a Tulsa home.

Officers got a report of a fight in the street at 51st Place North and Hartford at 6:40 a.m. They found a man who had been stabbed.

Captain Malcolm Wightman says police have been dealing with the family dispute for several weeks and Wednesday morning.

Wightman says the victim was taken to the hospital and it appears his injuries are non-life threatening. A family member said the man had a slash wound on his left side.

Police are now talking with the suspect.

Detectives are also interviewing several people to try to find out what happened.