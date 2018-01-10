The Latest: Death toll from California mudslide rises to 17

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

This week in odd news: Chickens saved and falling iguanas

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

Autos overshadow the small gadgets at CES tech show in Vegas

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

Author of Trump dossier had concerns about Russian blackmail

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

New York City is halting a $9.6 million incentive package offered to Aetna to move its headquarters to the city.

The death toll from the powerful debris flows that hit the Southern California community of Montecito has risen to 15.

The Latest: Death toll from California mudslide rises to 17

Fans of President Donald Trump who use marijuana say Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to tighten federal oversight of the drug is the first time they've felt let down by the man they helped elect.

Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke

A New Jersey doctor accused of running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang and hiring one of the members to kill his radio host wife is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on murder and racketeering charges.

A New Jersey doctor accused of running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang and hiring one of the members to kill his radio host wife is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on murder and racketeering charges.

The Louisiana teacher whose widely viewed arrest sparked online outrage has returned to work while fallout from the incident rages on.

The Louisiana teacher whose widely viewed arrest sparked online outrage has returned to work while fallout from the incident rages on.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

17 dead in California mudslides, more than a dozen missing

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda.

Democrats from coastal states are accusing the Trump administration of punishing states with Democratic leaders after the administration said it would block oil drilling off Florida's coast following objections from that state's Republican governor.

Democrats from coastal states are accusing the Trump administration of punishing states with Democratic leaders after the administration said it would block oil drilling off Florida's coast following objections from that state's Republican governor.

Dems say Trump action on Florida drilling guided by politics

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

Joe Arpaio points to political traits he shares with Trump

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP). In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, mud and debris flow on the roadway due to heavy rain in Montecito. Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Heavy rains pounding South...

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP). In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Search Dog Reilly looks for victims in damaged and destroyed homes in Montecito, Calif. following dead...

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker). Mitchell Barrett crosses mud from an overflown creek on Sheffield Drive in Montecito, Calif., following the heavy rain, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Barrett was going to check on his parents' house in Montecito.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP). In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, U.S. Highway 101 at the Olive Mill Road overpass is flooded with runoff water from Montecito Creek in Montecito, Calif. on Tuesd...

(Daniel Dreifuss). A structure is smashed against a tree along Hot Springs Road in Montecito, Calif. after getting hit by a flash flood and debris flow on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Several homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roar...

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on deadly debris flows that hit the California community of Montecito (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 17 are missing.

The death toll rose Wednesday as searchers pulled two more bodies from the inundated area in the Santa Barbara County enclave of Montecito.

Flash floods there on Tuesday swept immense amounts of mud, water and debris down from foothills that were stripped of brush by the recent Thomas wildfire.

Authorities say at least 100 homes have been destroyed.

Hundreds of firefighters and others are hunting through the mud and wreckage. Three people were rescued Wednesday and authorities say about 75 percent of the devastated area has been searched.

___

1:30 p.m.

California's main north-south coastal highway will remain closed until at least Monday after a storm caused deadly mudslides in fire-scarred areas of Montecito and adjacent Santa Barbara County.

The California Department of Transportation says some 30 miles of southbound Interstate 101 will remain shut while crews clear mud, water and debris that swamped entire sections of the road on Tuesday.

The road is closed from Milpas Street in Santa Barbara at the north end to the junction with State Route 126 in Ventura.

About 12 miles of northbound lanes between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara also remain closed.

The road is in an area where rescuers are searching for people who may have been trapped. At least 100 homes were destroyed and 15 people killed.

___

12:58 p.m.

California authorities say 100 single-family homes were destroyed in the flash-floods that struck the coastal enclave of Montecito and adjacent areas of Santa Barbara County.

A county statement Wednesday says an additional 300 homes were damaged.

Eight commercial properties were also destroyed and 20 were damaged.

The death toll remains at 15, with 24 people missing. Twenty-eight injuries have been reported.

The flash-floods struck in the early morning hours Tuesday when a huge amount of rain fell in a few minutes on hills and mountain slopes stripped bare last month by the largest wildfire in recorded California history. The fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures.

___

10:25 a.m.

Southern California authorities say two dozen people are still missing in the aftermath of debris-laden flash floods that smashed through homes in the coastal enclave of Montecito, where the death toll has reached 15.

Santa Barbara County spokesman Amber Anderson says Wednesday that officials have no idea where the missing people may be but believe they are within the debris field.

Debris flows hit early Tuesday morning when a tremendous amount of rain fell quickly on hills and mountains scarred last month by the largest wildfire on record in California history.

Search teams have worked around the clock, locating the dead, rescuing others and evacuating those who were simply stuck in homes but otherwise unharmed.

___

8:30 a.m.

Authorities in Northern California say a man died after his car was apparently struck by falling rocks in a landslide Tuesday evening in Napa County.

The California Highway Patrol reports Wednesday that the vehicle went 100 feet (30 meters) down an embankment and crashed off Highway 121.

The man, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the car.

Officials say Highway 121 between Wild Horse Valley Road and Wooden Valley Road remains closed.

___

5:15 a.m.

The death toll from the powerful debris flows that hit the Southern California community of Montecito has risen to 15.

Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Yaneris Muniz (MYOO'-nihz) confirms two more deaths, in addition to those reported in the hours after a storm dumped a huge amount of rain on the community in a brief period of time early Tuesday.

Muniz says a search of the stricken area is continuing.

___

11:35 p.m.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not.

Authorities in Santa Barbara County are still trying to reach new areas and dig into the destruction to find dead, injured or trapped people who might be there after a powerful mud flow swept away dozens of homes.

By Tuesday night at least 13 people were confirmed dead, at least 25 were injured and at least 50 had to be rescued by helicopter.

Those numbers could increase when the search is expanded Wednesday and search-and-rescue teams reach new areas.

In Montecito, Oprah Winfrey shared Instagram photos of the deep mud in her backyard and rescue helicopters flying overhead.

She's one of several celebrities who live in the wealthy enclave that was hit the hardest by the storm.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.