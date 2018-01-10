Dog meet dog: American Kennel Club adds 2 breeds to roster

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

Of the many American women dismayed by the wave of sexual misconduct scandals, there's a subgroup with distinctive hopes and fears: mothers of boys.

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack.

Delaware officials are hiring independent experts to review inmate access to health care and the prisoner grievance system in the wake of a deadly inmate riot and hostage taking last year at the state's maximum-security prison.

New York City officials are citing climate change as their motivation to join a growing number of entities divesting themselves of financial interest in fossil fuels.

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

The Supreme Court is diving into state efforts to pare their voting rolls by targeting people who haven't voted in a while.

A Louisiana teacher who asked about teacher pay at a school board meeting was handcuffed and jailed.

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack.

The club is announcing Wednesday that it's recognizing the Nederlandse kooikerhondje and the grand basset griffon Vendeen. They're the first breeds added to the roster since 2016.

They're eligible for many dog shows this year but can't compete at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show until next year.

The Nederlandse kooikerhondje (pronounced NAY'-dehr-lahn-seh KOY'-kehr-hahnd-jeh) goes back hundreds of years in Holland. The smallish, brown-and-white, spaniel-style dogs can be seen in some Dutch Old Master paintings.

"They're actually like a toddler that never grows up," said breeder D. Ann Knoop-Sideriushappy, who added that they are happy and can be naughty, "but they're very playful dogs. And that's true their whole life."

Her husband, Jac Knoop, is the president of the Kooikerhondje Club of the USA .

Kooikerhondjes were trained to help hunters attract ducks into net-covered canals. The elaborate setups waned in the 19th century, and the dogs neared extinction during World War II, before a baroness set out to bring them back.

There are now about 7,000 worldwide and roughly 500 in the U.S., and they're well-suited to agility and other canine sports, said Knoop-Siderius, who is based in Ogden, Illinois.

The grand basset griffon Vendeen (pronounced grahnd bah-SAY' grihf-FAHN' vahn-DAY'-ahn) goes by "GBGV" for short. It's one of a number of long, low-to-the-ground basset breeds with centuries-long roots in Europe. A smaller cousin, the petit basset griffon Vendeen, and the long-eared basset hound have been recognized by the AKC for decades.

GBGVs are known for their speed, stamina and cheerful nature, and the traditional pack hunters tend to get along well with other dogs, says AKC spokeswoman Brandi Hunter.

"They're also courageous and passionate workers, and they've got a high activity level," she said.

The AKC is the nation's oldest purebred dog registry. It recognizes 192 breeds, from silky Afghan hounds to hairless xoloitzcuintlis.

Requirements for recognition include having at least 300 dogs of the breed spread around at least 20 states. Fanciers petition the AKC for recognition after years of building up pedigrees, clubs and breed-specific shows and standards.

Some animal-rights advocates say that encouraging interest in purebred dogs fuels puppy mills and fads while diverting attention from mixed-breed dogs that need adoption. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has criticized previous AKC new-breeds announcements.

The AKC says conscientious breeding doesn't negate shelter dogs' need for homes but does allow people to choose pets with somewhat predictable characteristics, helping to make lasting matches. The club notes that mixed-breed dogs compete in many events it sanctions, such as agility and obedience contests.

This story has been corrected to show that the announcement is Wednesday, not Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.