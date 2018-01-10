Akdar Shrine Circus Performance In Tulsa Benefits Food For Kids

Enjoy the Akdar Shrine Circus and help feed Oklahoma kids at the same time.

The Akdar Shrine Circus will be performing February 22-25, 2018 at the Expo Square Pavilion in Tulsa.

See the clowns, the gravity-defying trapeze artists, larger-than-life elephants, jugglers and motorcycle daredevils.

One dollar of every ticket purchased from January 26 to February 19 will benefit the Food For Kids program (up to $2,500).

Present this coupon at the Expo Square Ticket office to redeem 2 Free Kids Tickets with purchase of 1 Adult Ticket.