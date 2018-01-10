Akdar Shrine Circus Performance In Tulsa Benefits Food For Kids - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Akdar Shrine Circus Performance In Tulsa Benefits Food For Kids

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Enjoy the Akdar Shrine Circus and help feed Oklahoma kids at the same time.

The Akdar Shrine Circus will be performing February 22-25, 2018 at the Expo Square Pavilion in Tulsa.

See the clowns, the gravity-defying trapeze artists, larger-than-life elephants, jugglers and motorcycle daredevils.

One dollar of every ticket purchased from January 26 to February 19 will benefit the Food For Kids program (up to $2,500).

Present this coupon at the Expo Square Ticket office to redeem 2 Free Kids Tickets with purchase of 1 Adult Ticket.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
