Two Hurt In Crash Involving Tulsa School Bus

Two people - one a student - were taken to the hospital in a wreck involving a Tulsa Public School bus. It happened on the Broken Arrow Expressway during the lunch hour Wednesday.

The wreck took place in a construction zone in the eastbound lanes near the Lewis exit. It appeared to be a chain-reaction wreck where a red pickup rear-ended another vehicle - possibly a dump truck. Four vehicles in all were involved.

The pickup had noticeable damage to the front end, as did the school bus.

Authorities at the scene said one of the students and the driver of the red pickup had injuries and were taken to the hospital to be checked out. The student was not seriously hurt, News On 6 was told. We don't know the condition of the other injured person.

A second bus was dispatched to the scene to pick up students.

Traffic is backing up significantly though not all lanes are blocked.

EMSA, Tulsa fire and police are responding.