Records: 5 football players admit roles in boy's sex assault

By The Associated Press

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) - New court documents show five Oklahoma high school football players admitted to taking part in the sexual assault of a teammate that prosecutors say wasn't promptly reported.

Written statements from the Bixby High School players were included in paperwork filed Tuesday as prosecutors investigate whether school officials waited too long to tell police about the accusation.

The players' names are redacted. Documents don't specify what the boys admitted. It's unclear whether the school district disciplined any player.

School officials are accused of waiting eight days to report what was first deemed "an alleged hazing incident" after the 16-year-old boy told officials a teammate in September had assaulted him through his shorts with a pool cue while others restrained him.

The superintendent resigned last month amid the fallout.

