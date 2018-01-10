2018 Budget Lacking Teacher Pay Raise Would Be Vetoed, Says Gov. - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

2018 Budget Lacking Teacher Pay Raise Would Be Vetoed, Says Gov. Fallin

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

Governor Mary Fallin and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister are calling for changes to Oklahoma education.

Wednesday, they met with superintendents from across the state to discuss challenges facing educators and students.

Governor Fallin told the group she would veto a 2018 budget that didn't include a pay raise for teachers.

Hofmeister talked about the impact budget cuts are having in the classroom.

"We have slashed budgets at the local level to the point that we have really harmed kids," Hofmeister said. 

