TPD: Son Drags Father With Truck After Dispute

Tulsa Police said one man was taken to the hospital and another is missing following a family dispute.

According to Tulsa Police, an adult son was arguing with his parents at a home in the 5900 block of North Elgin Avenue Wednesday evening.

They said the parents didn’t want the son to leave, and when he tried, the father attempted to take the battery out of a pickup truck to stop him.

Police said the son got in the truck and put it in reverse and drove away. They said the father was holding onto the truck and was dragged.

According to police, the son drove away from the scene and police are looking for him. No description of the truck has been released.

They said the older man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.