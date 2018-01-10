Son Of Missing OKC Doctor Plans Own Search Expedition - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Son Of Missing OKC Doctor Plans Own Search Expedition

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The son of an Oklahoma City doctor, whose plane went down over the Gulf of Mexico, has started a GoFundMe page in an effort to keep up the search.

The Coast Guard ended its search for Dr. Bill Kinsinger on Monday. Kinsinger left Wiley Post Airport en route to Georgetown, Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 3, as part of a Pilot N Paws rescue mission, but never arrived.

Bill’s son, Jake, created the GoFundMe on Tuesday, Jan. 9, in order to raise money to go search for his dad himself.

Before suspending their search, the Coast Guard said they covered approximately 17,500 miles.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.