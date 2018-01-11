Doctor charged in radio host wife's slaying due in court

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

New York City is halting a $9.6 million incentive package offered to Aetna to move its headquarters to the city.

The death toll from the powerful debris flows that hit the Southern California community of Montecito has risen to 15.

Democrats from coastal states are accusing the Trump administration of punishing states with Democratic leaders after the administration said it would block oil drilling off Florida's coast following objections from that state's Republican governor.

Fans of President Donald Trump who use marijuana say Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to tighten federal oversight of the drug is the first time they've felt let down by the man they helped elect.

Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke

A New Jersey doctor accused of running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang and hiring one of the members to kill his radio host wife is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on murder and racketeering charges.

The Louisiana teacher whose widely viewed arrest sparked online outrage has returned to work while fallout from the incident rages on.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

(Vernon Ogrodnek/The Press of Atlantic City via AP). In this May 25, 2016, photo, Kim Pack poses with a photo of her late mother, talk-show host April Kauffman, in Linwood, N.J. Pack's stepfather, Dr. James Kauffman, was charged in the murder of her mo...

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey doctor accused of running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang and hiring one of the members to kill his wife is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on murder and racketeering charges.

Atlantic County prosecutors say James Kauffman and four of the six other defendants will appear Thursday via video.

Prosecutors say the doctor sought to have radio host April Kauffman killed after she threatened to expose the ring while trying to force him to agree to a divorce. They say he asked a Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member to find someone to kill his wife, who was shot to death inside the couple's Linwood home in May 2012.

Kauffman has long maintained his innocence and denies any involvement in his wife's death.

