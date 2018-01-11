Tulsa Man Accused Of Pointing Gun During Store Theft Arrested

Police arrested a man after officers say he pointed a gun at employees inside a Tulsa department store on Monday, January 8th.

In their report, police said employees tried to stop 32-year-old Christopher Casto from walking out of the Kohl's store on 71st Street with a stolen speaker. They said Casto pointed a gun at the employees then ran off.

Officers stopped Casto's vehicle Wednesday. Inside the vehicle, police found the gun which they say matched the one used at Kohl's.

Christopher Casto was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including larceny and pointing a firearm