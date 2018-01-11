Two Arrested In Connection With Glenpool Robbery, Burglary - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Two Arrested In Connection With Glenpool Robbery, Burglary

Tulsa County jail photos of Bra'den Nelson and Brandon Nelson Tulsa County jail photos of Bra'den Nelson and Brandon Nelson
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma -

Two Tulsa men are in jail after Glenpool Police say the pair robbed a man and then broke into the victim's home.

That victim told police, Bra'den Nelson, 25, and Brandon Nelson, 22, took his wallet, some money and then went to his home on South Oak Street and kicked in the door.

In their arrest report, police say Brandon Nelson told investigators he worked for the CIA and was at the home looking for "federal marijuana." 

Both men were booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including robbery by force and fear and first-degree burglary.

