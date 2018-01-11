11 Wyandotte Public School Buses Destroyed In Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OTTAWA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Classes are canceled at Wyandotte Public Schools Thursday and Friday because of a fire at the district's bus barn overnight.

Firefighters say nearly a dozen buses burned, only two or three were untouched.  The fire department tells News On 6, the fire started late Wednesday and it took quite awhile to put out.  

They called in help from several departments, including Seneca and Quapaw.

Right now, fire investigators are still processing the scene and trying to figure out what caused the fire.  They're not saying if they think the fire was suspicious or an accident.

Firefighters say they didn't see anyone near the bus barn when they arrived late Wednesday.

The school district announced on its Facebook page that school would be out the rest of the week because of the fire..

Wyandotte is located on Highway 60, southeast of Miami.  

