Man Dies Following Overnight Tulsa Shooting

Police search for a gunman after they say a man died following a shooting in a north Tulsa neighborhood early Thursday.

Just after 1 a.m., police were sent to the 300 block of West 50th Street North for a shots fired call.

At about the same time, Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies found a shooting victim outside a home around the block in the 5000 block of North Osage Drive.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by EMSA, where they say he died several hours later.

They say this is Tulsa's first homicide of 2018.

Officers recovered a gun and found shell casings on West 50th Street North. Police are still trying to sort out what happened.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.