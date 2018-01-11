Man Dies Following Overnight Tulsa Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Dies Following Overnight Tulsa Shooting

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police search for a gunman after they say a man died following a shooting in a north Tulsa neighborhood early Thursday.

Just after 1 a.m., police were sent to the 300 block of West 50th Street North for a shots fired call.

At about the same time, Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies found a shooting victim outside a home around the block in the 5000 block of North Osage Drive.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by EMSA, where they say he died several hours later.   

They say this is Tulsa's first homicide of 2018.

Officers recovered a gun and found shell casings on West 50th Street North.  Police are still trying to sort out what happened.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.