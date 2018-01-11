'Suspicious' Fire Burns Craig County Saddle Shop

A massive fire overnight destroyed a Craig County saddle shop. The fire happened in the town of Welch, which is north of Vinita and west of Miami.

News On 6 spoke with Craig County Emergency Manager Morris Bluejacket who says firefighters are investigating the fire as suspicious.

He says the fire started just before midnight at the Fonseca Saddle Shop.

Morris says the strong wind was the biggest factor and firefighters were concerned the flames would spread to nearby homes and businesses.

Seven fire departments were called in to help put out the fire, four from northeast Oklahoma, three from southeast Kansas.

The Fonseca Saddle Shop is located in what use to be the TH Rogers Lumber yard and has been a staple in Welch for more than 60 years. The Saddle Shop took over about 20 years ago, Morris says.

He says the only good news is that no one was hurt, and he can't credit the firefighters enough for keeping the fire from spreading.