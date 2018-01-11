Coalition To Announce State Budget Plan Thursday Morning

A nonpartisan coalition of business, civic and community leaders have announced a combination of reform and revenue measures to drive efficiencies, eliminate abuse and waste, and raise revenue to support a $5,000 salary increase for teachers and to fund core services. The group has formed "Step Up Oklahoma" with rural and urban representatives from diverse business and organizational backgrounds, it was announced in a press conference Thursday morning at the Oklahoma ...More >>
An Oklahoma oil and gas company has challenged a proposed state question that seeks to give teachers a $4,000 pay raise by equalizing gross production taxes on oil and gas wells.More >>
Tulsa Police have released a composite sketch based on DNA recovered from the scene of a 2004 murder.More >>
Classes are canceled at Wyandotte Public Schools Thursday and Friday because of a fire at the district's bus barn overnight.More >>
