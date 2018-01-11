Tulsa Man Wounded In Apparent Home Break-In

A man at this duplex was shot early Thursday morning.

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting near Independence and Harvard Thursday morning. The shooting took place in a duplex in the 2700 block of East Independence.

A wounded man told police someone kicked in his door and shot him. No word yet on any motive.

Crime scene detectives are en route. The man is being treated for his gunshot wound.

