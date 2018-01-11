Walmart Raises Starting Pay To $11, Handing Out Bonuses - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Walmart Raises Starting Pay To $11, Handing Out Bonuses

By: Associated Press
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas -

Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits.

The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effective next month.

"Today, we are building on investments we've been making in associates, in their wages and skills development," said Doug McMillon, Walmart president and CEO in a news release.

Walmart News Release

The company is also expanding its parental leave benefits and working to assist employees with adoption expenses.

McMillion said the retailer is currently assessing how tax reform will create opportunities for the company to further invest in its associates.

