Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe reinvents image as state CEO

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae album

President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel laws

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

Fans of President Donald Trump who use marijuana say Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to tighten federal oversight of the drug is the first time they've felt let down by the man they helped elect.

Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is leaving office Saturday after a largely successful four-year term that saw his image reinvented from a fun-time fundraiser to an accomplished administrator.

The Trump administration says it's offering a path for states that want to seek work requirements for Medicaid recipients, and that's a major policy shift toward low-income people.

A fourth pregnant immigrant teenager in federal custody is telling a judge that the Trump administration is preventing her from having an abortion.

Residents of the area hit the hardest by the deadly flash floods in Southern California didn't heed a voluntary evacuation.

A man in Florida says he was letting his dog outside when a large bear attacked him.

Bear attacks man who let his dog out for a walk

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens acknowledges he was "unfaithful" in his marriage but denies allegations that he blackmailed the woman he had an extramarital affair with to stay quiet.

Missouri governor: I had an affair but did not blackmail her

Hundreds of searchers continued the grueling work Thursday of hunting for survivors and digging up bodies in the sea of mud and wreckage left by flash flooding in this wealthy coastal enclave.

A 50-state review by The Associated Press has found that about a third of all state legislative chambers don't require lawmakers to receiving training about sexual harassment policies.

Many state and local governments competing for Amazon's second headquarters are refusing to disclose the tax breaks or other financial incentives they are offering the online giant.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe waves to the gallery as he addresses a joint session of the the 2018 session in the House chambers at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Gov.-elect Lt. gov. Ralph Northam, top ...

(Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP). Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe delivers his final "State of the Commonwealth" address to the General Assembly at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. McAuliffe stopped to acknowledge the cro...

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, once best known as a top Democratic money man and close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton, reinvented his image during a largely successful four-year term that saw him tirelessly market the state, make major transportation deals and restore more voting rights than any other governor in the country.

The fundraiser-turned-administrator, who leaves office on Saturday when his four-year term is up, is frequently mentioned as a potential 2020 presidential contender. He stepped into the national spotlight as a leading liberal voice on certain social issues, winning kudos for undoing a vestige of the state's Jim Crow era and restoring voting and other civil rights to felons who have completed their sentences. McAuliffe's blunt criticism of the white nationalists who sparked a deadly rally in Charlottesville last summer also drew a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump's shaky response.

McAuliffe helped Hillary Clinton win Virginia in the last presidential election - the only southern state she won.

The governor's record has plenty of smudges. He failed to get his top legislative priority - Medicaid expansion - passed, and it's still too early to judge his effectiveness at creating jobs and diversifying the state's economy.

Here's some notable issues that shaped McAuliffe's time in office:

RIGHTS RESTORATION

McAuliffe tried to restore voting and other civil rights to more than 200,000 felons in one fell swoop with an executive order last April, but Republicans successfully challenged him in the state Supreme Court.

It was only a temporary setback, as McAuliffe quickly signed restoration orders on an individual basis rather than en masse. So far, McAuliffe has restored voting rights for about 170,000 felons. He has often said it is one of his proudest legacies as governor.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Central to McAuliffe's legacy is his work to create a "New Virginia Economy" that is less dependent on federal government spending.

The governor's relentless marketing of Virginia as a good place to do business, which has included frequent calls to top CEOs and dozens of trade missions, has won him kudos from Democrats and Republicans alike.

But measuring his job-creation efforts at this point is difficult. Virginia's unemployment rate is down, but economic growth is still relatively sluggish, posting lower-than-expected gains in construction, trade, transportation and information sectors last year.

McAuliffe also boasts about $20 billion worth of new economic development deals in Virginia during his term - about $6 billion more than any of his predecessors.

Those announcements are sometimes more aspirational than actual. Some projects have languished for years and the promised jobs and investments may never materialize.

TRANSPORTATION

McAuliffe has taken major steps to try to relieve Virginia's often horrendous traffic.

A key step was partnering with the GOP-led General Assembly to implement a new data-driven process for picking road projects that make state spending decisions less political.

Other major projects include the first stage of widening Interstate 64 in Hampton Roads and approving $3.7 billion in improvements to the Interstate 66 corridor in northern Virginia. On that project, McAuliffe's administration negotiated a deal with a private toll operator that was much friendlier to the state than similar public-private deals.

The governor also put in new leadership at the Virginia Port Authority, turning a money-losing operation into a revenue generator for the state.

MEDICAID EXPANSION

McAuliffe ran on expanding Medicaid in 2013 but smashed head-long into a Republican-controlled General Assembly that was dead set against it. Initially, he did not let GOP resistance deter him, barnstorming the state to make his case and promising to get it done "if it's the last thing I do."

That resulted in a months-long standoff over the state budget.

After that loss, McAuliffe only made perfunctory efforts to get Medicaid expansion passed.

GUNS

McAuliffe took on new gun regulations in a way that no other Democrat elected to statewide office had previously, boasting of his poor rating by the National Rifle Association.

He surprised many when he negotiated a rare compromise with Republican lawmakers, agreeing to honor concealed-carry agreements with other states. In exchange, he won a couple of stricter gun control laws. People who are subject to a protective order are prevented from carrying firearms and voluntary background checks can be done at gun shows.

It was a deal many gun control advocates thought was ill-advised but one McAuliffe has said helped save lives.

The governor used time in the national spotlight to argue for stricter gun laws, highlighting the issue after the shooting of a congressman in northern Virginia and the Charlottesville rally.

