Texas police say mom said her baby died during Oklahoma trip

Texas police say mom said her baby died during Oklahoma trip

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) - Law enforcement documents say the mother of a baby reported dead at North Texas gas station originally told police her daughter died on the way home from a trip to Oklahoma.

A Greenville police arrest complaint released Thursday identifies the nearly 2-month-old girl as Alexiana Stevenson. Autopsy results are pending. Police have said they believe the baby died at her mother's Greenville residence and the body was moved.

Police documents say Stephanie Flynn on Monday called 911 from a gas station to report her baby died in the vehicle while driving home from Hugo, Oklahoma.

The mother and her sister, Shawn Flynn, were arrested later Monday on evidence tampering charges for allegedly moving the corpse. Police say both acknowledged they didn't travel to Oklahoma.

Greenville police declined further comment Thursday.

