Tulsa Police Release Composite Sketch Of Suspect In 2004 Homicide

Tulsa Police have released a composite sketch based on DNA recovered from the scene of a 2004 murder.

Tulsa Police said the department partnered with Parabon NanoLabs to create the sketch.

On September 30, 2004, Brittany Phillips was found dead in her apartment. Police said the apartment showed signs of a break in and evidence suggested a sexual assault occurred.

In an attempt to move the case forward, police used DNA collected at the scene to create a composite sketch of a suspect.

They said according to Parabon NanoLabs’ “Phenotype Report” the DNA collected at the scene belongs to a white male with a fair complexion, possibly green or blue eyes and either brown or blonde hair.

Police said the sketch shows the suspect at what they believe he looks like at 25 years old. They don't know how old the suspect actually is or how old he was at the time of the murder.

Anyone with information in the death of Phillips is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477 or email homicide@cityoftulsa.org.