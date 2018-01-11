Freezing Drizzle Arrives Behind Bitter Cold Front

Grab the big coats and layer up. We’re moving back into some winter weather for the next few days as temps will take a big dive this morning and remain quite cold into the weekend and for a few days next week.More >>
The next 36 hours will offer a return to windy and relatively warm conditions followed by windy and frigid weather as a powerful cold front surges across the area Thursday morning.More >>
