Man Unexpectedly Pleads Guilty In Tulsa Rape Trial

A man who was on trial after turning himself in for rape pleaded guilty to all the charges Thursday.

Mason Dailey pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, attempted rape, lewd molestation and indecent exposure. The judge sentenced him to a total of 12 years.

Dailey will get credit for 10 months already served and will have three years of probation and will have to register as a sex offender.

Police said Dailey walked up to a parked patrol car in November 2016 and turned himself in for rape.

Prosecutors said Dailey got his longtime girlfriend's mother drunk and when she woke up later she felt sore and wondered if Dailey had raped her.

Dailey's defense attorney, on the other hand, said Dailey and his girlfriend’s mother were drinking together and had consensual sex when his girlfriend wasn't home, and that his girlfriend's mother accused him of rape after they'd had an argument.

Dailey's defense attorney said he only turned himself in anticipating that his so-called "mother-in-law" was going to report him.

After his initial confession, more women came forward with their stories. Wednesday, two other women who claimed to be Dailey's victims testified against him, saying he sexually assaulted them at the apartment he shared with his girlfriend.