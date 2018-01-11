Fort Smith hospital sets up flu clinic to ease ER crowding - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fort Smith hospital sets up flu clinic to ease ER crowding

Posted: Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - To keep flu sufferers from clogging its emergency room, a Fort Smith hospital has opened a separate clinic to keep non-emergency patients away.

The president of Mercy Clinic, Dr. Cole Goodman, said the emergency room at Mercy Fort Smith is "bursting at the seams" with waits of up to 10 hours. He told The Times Record that about 60 percent of recent emergency room cases have been flu-related, but flu isn't always an emergency.

Still, people should seek emergency care if they have fast breathing, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen, sudden dizziness, confusion, severe or persistent vomiting, bluish skin color and fever with a rash.

The Sparks Health System said the flu is dangerous for young children, adults over 65, pregnant women and people with chronic conditions.

The Arkansas Health Department said three dozen people have died in Arkansas from the flu since October.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.