Teen Tied Up, Robbed During Wagoner County Home Invasion

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a teenager was tied up and robbed during a home invasion.

Deputies said just after 11:00 Thursday morning, Wagoner County 911 took a call of an armed home invasion near 50th Street North and Highway 69.

The caller reported his neighbor, a 13-year-old boy, was tied up and robbed.

Deputies said the teen told them he was in his room when he heard someone enter the home. He said three suspects tied him up with an electronics cable and put a pair of shorts over his head.

They said the suspects stole guns, TVs and a dirt bike.

After they left, the teen said he was able to get loose and run to a neighbor’s house.

Deputies said the suspects left in a late 2000s black or dark-colored Chevy Tahoe, possibly headed to the Red Bird area.

The teen was not hurt.

Deputies only have a vague description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.