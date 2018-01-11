Tulsa Police Find Semi-Automatic Weapon In Stolen Car

A man is in jail after a Jeep he was driving was found to be stolen, TPD says.

Tulsa police say they pulled over the Jeep Laredo bearing Arkansas tags around 11 p.m. Wednesday night near 6700 E. Haskell Place.

When searching the car, officers found a Beretta .32 semi-automatic handgun, reports say.

Police say the gun was stolen out of Broken Arrow.

The driver, 19-year-old Dequandre Nesmith, was arrested and sent to Tulsa County Jail.

Officers say there were four underage male passengers and they were sent to the Juvenile Bureau Detention Center.