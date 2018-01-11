Former Tulsa Police Officer Facing Federal Child Sex Charges - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Former Tulsa Police Officer Facing Federal Child Sex Charges

Posted: Updated:
Noel A. McFadden photo from Tulsa County Jail. Noel A. McFadden photo from Tulsa County Jail.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A former Tulsa police officer has been indicted on federal charges related to the sexual exploitation of a child.

Noel A. McFadden, 71, is charged with exploiting and enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purposes of producing graphic image files and video.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of life in prison for the enticement charge, 30 years for exploitation and 20 years for possession of child pornography.

Broken Arrow police say McFadden was molesting children in his home near Elm and Kenosha, luring them with gifts and candy. A detective told News On 6 the retired officer was very active in the neighborhood and used his police background to gain people's trust. 

6/28/2017 Related Story: Judge Rules Former Tulsa Police Officer Can Be Tried On Child Sex Abuse Charges

McFadden is charged with seven counts of child sexual abuse in Tulsa County court. It was eight counts at one time, but one has been dismissed.

Officers said McFadden not only touched the children's private body parts, he exposed his own genitals to them, and showed them sexual videos.Officers also found child pornography in McFadden's possession.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.