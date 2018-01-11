Ingredients: Buffalo Chicken And Cheese Bites
- 1 cup Cooked Diced Chicken Breast
- ½ cup Finely Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
- ½ cup Blue Cheese Crumbles
- ¼ cup Cream Cheese, Softened
- 1 ½ cups All-Purpose Flour
- ½ cup Corn Starch
- 2 cups Water
- 1 tsp Onion Powder
- 1 tsp Kosher Salt
- 4 cups Seasoned Bread Crumbs
Ingredients: Buffalo Sauce (mild)
- 1 ½ cups Ketchup
- ½ cup Butter, Melted
- 2 tsp Garlic Powder
- ¾ cup Hot Sauce
Directions: Buffalo Chicken And Cheese Bites
- Heat vegetable oil in a large pot on the stove to 350°F over medium heat. Use a deep fryer thermometer attached to the side of the pot to monitor the temperature.
- In a medium size mixing bowl blend together the diced chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles and cream cheese.
- Next combined the all-purpose flour, corn starch, onion powder, Kosher salt and cold water in a large mixing bowl. Using a wire whisk make sure mix together until it is smooth.
- Put the seasoned bread crumbs into another medium size mixing bowl and set to the side.
- Now using your hands, take the chicken and cheese mixture and roll bite size portions.
- Next take the chicken and cheese bites and dip into the flour/corn starch and water mixture you have setting aside. Remove from the mixture with a pair of tongs or your hands and place into the seasoned bread crumbs. Make sure to cover completely with the bread crumbs. Repeat this step until you have breaded all of the chicken and cheese bites. Set to the side on a plate and prepare to fry them.
- Using a slotted spoon gently place the breaded chicken and cheese bites into the 350°F oil and fry for 5 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the oil with the slotted spoon and set on plate lined with paper towels to absorb the excess oil.
- After all of the bites are cooked toss in a bowl with the Buffalo sauce and serve with a side of ranch dressing.
Directions: Buffalo Sauce
- Melt butter in a microwave or in a small sauce pot on the stove until it is bubbling. (about 3 minutes in a microwave on High setting)
- Mix together the ketchup, hot melted butter, garlic powder and hot sauce in a bowl.