Buffalo Chicken And Cheese Bites - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Buffalo Chicken And Cheese Bites

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients: Buffalo Chicken And Cheese Bites

  • 1 cup Cooked Diced Chicken Breast
  • ½ cup Finely Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
  • ½ cup Blue Cheese Crumbles
  • ¼ cup Cream Cheese, Softened
  • 1 ½ cups All-Purpose Flour
  • ½ cup Corn Starch
  • 2 cups Water
  • 1 tsp Onion Powder
  • 1 tsp Kosher Salt
  • 4 cups Seasoned Bread Crumbs 

Ingredients: Buffalo Sauce (mild)

  • 1 ½  cups Ketchup
  • ½ cup Butter, Melted
  • 2 tsp Garlic Powder
  • ¾ cup Hot Sauce

Directions: Buffalo Chicken And Cheese Bites

  1. Heat vegetable oil in a large pot on the stove to 350°F over medium heat. Use a deep fryer thermometer attached to the side of the pot to monitor the temperature.
  2. In a medium size mixing bowl blend together the diced chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles and cream cheese.
  3. Next combined the all-purpose flour, corn starch, onion powder, Kosher salt and cold water in a large mixing bowl. Using a wire whisk make sure mix together until it is smooth.
  4. Put the seasoned bread crumbs into another medium size mixing bowl and set to the side.
  5. Now using your hands, take the chicken and cheese mixture and roll bite size portions.
  6. Next take the chicken and cheese bites and dip into the flour/corn starch and water mixture you have setting aside. Remove from the mixture with a pair of tongs or your hands and place into the seasoned bread crumbs. Make sure to cover completely with the bread crumbs. Repeat this step until you have breaded all of the chicken and cheese bites. Set to the side on a plate and prepare to fry them.
  7. Using a slotted spoon gently place the breaded chicken and cheese bites into the 350°F oil and fry for 5 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the oil with the slotted spoon and set on plate lined with paper towels to absorb the excess oil.
  8. After all of the bites are cooked toss in a bowl with the Buffalo sauce and serve with a side of ranch dressing.

Directions: Buffalo Sauce

  1. Melt butter in a microwave or in a small sauce pot on the stove until it is bubbling. (about 3 minutes in a microwave on High setting)
  2. Mix together the ketchup, hot melted butter, garlic powder and hot sauce in a bowl. 

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.