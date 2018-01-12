Missouri governor fighting for political life after affair

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Federal lawmakers from both parties in New Jersey are asking the U.S. Justice Department to keep internet gambling legal.

For some Walmart employees, the day brought news of a pay raise. Others learned they were out of a job.

Some Walmart employees get raises, others to lose their jobs

Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.

The oldest victim swept away in a California mudslide was Jim Mitchell, who had celebrated his 89th birthday the day before and died with his wife of more than 50 years, Alice.

Bill Cosby's retrial will carry weight of the #MeToo movement, and it's on the comedian's mind.

What will the #MeToo movement mean for Cosby's next trial?

The number of missing from a California mudslide is constantly changing _ and not just because people are being found.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appears to be digging in for a fight to preserve his political life after admitting to an affair but denying anything more.

State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.

Public utility regulators nationwide are re-examining rates that homeowners and businesses pay for electricity and natural gas after a federal tax overhaul signed into law by President Donald Trump reduced the corporate income tax rate by 14 percent.

Some utility rates could go down after US corporate tax cuts

Man who sought to aid woman says he was outraged seeing her discharged from Baltimore hospital wearing only a gown and socks at a bus stop at night.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens appears to be bra...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens appears to be bracing for a ...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena speak to the media in St. Louis after she had been robbed at gunpoint the day before. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appears to ...

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Admitting to an extramarital affair but denying anything more, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appears to be digging in for a fight to preserve his political life as other public officials weigh whether to stand with or against the once rising Republican star.

Greitens met with Cabinet members and placed phone calls to rally support Thursday while his attorney fended off with firm denials a smattering of accusations that Greitens had acted violently, taken a revealing photo or tried to blackmail the woman to remain silent about their 2015 affair.

Within 24 hours of acknowledging the affair in a contrite statement late Wednesday, Greitens' camp had shifted to suggesting he was the target of "a political hit piece" - even as the St. Louis circuit attorney launched a criminal investigation.

"This is a three-year-old personal matter that presents no matters of public or legal interest," Greitens' attorney Jim Bennett said in a statement. "The facts will prove that fully."

For Greitens to survive politically, it's vital that the facts remain exactly as he said - that he had an affair and nothing more, said several Republican political consultants with decades of experience.

"The most important thing in a crisis is your very first public communication. It has to be the truth, and it has to be airtight," said Republican consultant John Hancock, who has survived his own personal and political crises, most recently as a former state party chairman.

Greitens acknowledged being "unfaithful" in his marriage after St. Louis television station KMOV aired part of an audio recording of a woman telling her husband about a sexual encounter with Greitens. The woman, who was Greitens' hairdresser, is now divorced from the man who had secretly recorded their conversation.

On the recording, she said Greitens had taped her hands, blindfolded her and taken a photo while warning, "'You're never going to mention my name." The ex-husband's attorney said Thursday that his client had told him Greitens also slapped the woman at a later time.

Greitens' attorney denied each of those allegations.

The TV station did not name the woman. The Associated Press learned of her identity but has chosen not to name her because she could not be reached for comment.

The affair occurred as Greitens was preparing to launch his campaign for governor. The former Navy SEAL officer and veterans' charity founder won election in 2016 as a self-described outsider ready to blow up the political establishment in Jefferson City. In his first year in office, he had a variety of political confrontations with fellow Republican lawmakers.

Now he's trying to address their concerns that he can still be effective during a session in which he has promised to deliver the boldest state tax reform in the U.S.

Republican leaders in the Missouri Senate and House released statements urging Greitens to be "forthright" and "accountable for his actions."

Republican Sen. Dave Schatz said he received a brief phone call Thursday from Greitens and his wife, Sheena, to discuss the allegations against him. Schatz said he explained to the governor: "Before I render judgment, I want to see all the facts."

Others had seen enough. Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed and Democratic Rep. Brandon Ellington both said Greitens should resign.

Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf, a frequent Greitens critic, stopped short of suggesting he step down but said: "I don't see how he weathers this political storm."

His reputation also took a hit in Iowa, a traditional presidential testing ground that Greitens had visited last fall. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement saying she was "disappointed and saddened" by allegations against Greitens. She didn't address Democratic Party calls for her to return the contributions that Greitens helped her raise.

Greitens stayed out of the public eye on Thursday. But it's unclear how long that will last. He had promised in his State of the State address earlier Wednesday evening to release details of his tax-cut plan early next week.

Hancock suggested Greitens should address questions from the public - and the press - in person.

"The worst thing you can do during the life of the crisis is hunker down," he said.

Another Republican consultant, David Barklage, who worked for one of Greitens' opponents in the Republican primary, said he doesn't expect him to back down.

"He owes nothing to the party, nothing to the institution and has no reason not to take this to the end and fight it," Barklage said.

___

Associated Press writers Summer Ballentine in Jefferson City, Jim Salter in St. Louis and Barbara Rodriguez in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.

___

Follow David A. Lieb at: http://twitter.com/DavidALieb

___

Sign up for the @APCentralRegion weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from Texas and the Midwest at http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.