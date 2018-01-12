Wild swings occur in numbers of California mudslide missing

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Republican Kevin Cramer's decision to forgo a Senate campaign in North Dakota is the latest snag for Republicans clinging to a paper-thin majority in the Senate.

Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.

Federal lawmakers from both parties in New Jersey are asking the U.S. Justice Department to keep internet gambling legal.

Bill Cosby's retrial will carry weight of the #MeToo movement, and it's on the comedian's mind.

What will the #MeToo movement mean for Cosby's next trial?

The number of missing from a California mudslide is constantly changing _ and not just because people are being found.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appears to be digging in for a fight to preserve his political life after admitting to an affair but denying anything more.

State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.

Public utility regulators nationwide are re-examining rates that homeowners and businesses pay for electricity and natural gas after a federal tax overhaul signed into law by President Donald Trump reduced the corporate income tax rate by 14 percent.

Some utility rates could go down after US corporate tax cuts

Man who sought to aid woman says he was outraged seeing her discharged from Baltimore hospital wearing only a gown and socks at a bus stop at night.

For some Walmart employees, the day brought news of a pay raise. Others learned they were out of a job.

Some Walmart employees get raises, others to lose their jobs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - The number of missing after a California mudslide has fluctuated wildly, due to shifting definitions, the inherent uncertainty that follows a natural disaster, and just plain human error.

As of early Friday, the number was down to five, but Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Amber Anderson said it could continue to fluctuate.

Early Thursday, the number provided by authorities went from 48, down to eight. Officials said a clerical mistake led to the figure of 48 being released.

At a news conference later Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the number was 43, an "inclusive" figure that encompassed several definitions of "missing."

"I know it sounds like it's a constantly moving number," Brown said. "There hasn't been a sound definition of what constitutes a missing person."

It could include everything from urgent, active missing-persons cases being worked by detectives to calls received from acquaintances saying they hadn't been able to reach someone they believe was in Montecito on Tuesday morning when mudslides swept through town and killed 17 people.

Authorities would not specify how many people were in each category.

Brown said some of those on the missing list may simply have left the area before or after the mudslides or may just be out of touch with the family and friends looking for them.

Similar issues emerged in last year's wine country wildfires in Northern California, where at times thousands were reported missing, the overwhelming majority simply people whose communication with friends and family had been cut off by the fires.

Brown did say that of the 17 people he announced were missing Wednesday, some were identified as among the dead and were crossed off the list.

He did not believe, he said Thursday, that there were 43 more dead to be discovered, or even a figure close to that.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.