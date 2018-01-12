Bixby Schools Sends Letter To Parents Concerning Sexual Assault - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bixby Schools Sends Letter To Parents Concerning Sexual Assault Investigation

Posted: Updated:
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

The Bixby Board of Education did not discuss the sexual assault investigation during a meeting Thursday evening, but after the meeting, interim Superintendent Lydia Wilson released a letter sent to parents in which she said the district will continue to cooperate with any ongoing legal investigations.

Thursday's meeting was the first for the board in 2018.  It was also the first meeting since new information was released about the investigation into a reported sexual assault by football players on another player at the home of former Superintendent Dr. Kyle Wood.

1/9/2018 Related Story: Investigator: Bixby High School Football Players Admit To Sexually Assaulting Teammate

Board President Ron Schnare only has one more meeting left before his term on the board expires.  

12/27/2017 Related Story: Bixby School Board President Announces He Won't Seek Re-Election

No one has officially filed to run for Schnare's seat, so the board said it will accept applications for the position until February 1st. 

