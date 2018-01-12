Suspect Arrested In 2017 Tulsa Home Invasion, Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa County jail photo of Cameron Bell Tulsa County jail photo of Cameron Bell
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a Tulsa man Wednesday in connection with a shooting during a home invasion in October of last year.

Cameron Bell, 20, was wanted in connection with the incident on Halloween.  Police say Bell is accused of shooting a man and his dog during a home invasion near 31st and Mingo.

10/31/2017 Related Story: Police: Man, Dog Shot During Tulsa Home Invasion

Police are still looking for another man, Zavier Brooks in connection with that shooting.

Cameron Bell was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, cruelty to animals and first-degree burglary.

