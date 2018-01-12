Police Arrest Sand Springs Woman Trying To Cash Forged Check - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Arrest Sand Springs Woman Trying To Cash Forged Check

Tulsa County jail photo of Alexandria Cunningham. Tulsa County jail photo of Alexandria Cunningham.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a Sand Springs woman this week for trying to cash a check for $900 more than it was supposed to be.

Broken Arrow officers say a bank employee called them Monday, January 8th when 22-year-old Alexandria Cunningham tried to cash the check.

The bank contacted the person who wrote the check and she said the it was for $86.

Police say the check Cunningham was trying to cash was changed to $986.

Cunningham who was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including possession of stolen property and uttering a forged instrument has since bonded out of jail.

