Police: Man Stabbed In The Back While Visiting Tulsa Motel - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Man Stabbed In The Back While Visiting Tulsa Motel

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a man is in the hospital after they say he was stabbed in the back while visiting a Tulsa motel early Friday.

Officers say just after midnight, the victim was at the Hard Rock Casino and gave a woman a ride to the Oak Tree Inn Motel in the 11600 block of East Skelly Drive.  The victim told police after arriving at the motel, the woman invited him upstairs to her room.  

The victim took the woman up on the offer and when they got upstairs, officers say someone in the room stabbed the man in the back.  The victim says his wallet, cell phone, money and shoes were then stolen.

"He didn't know who did it, said he had been wrestling with someone and then, that he got stabbed," said Tulsa Police Cpl. Chris Butterfield.

Officers met the victim in the motel's parking lot where he was taken by EMSA to a Tulsa hospital.   

There is no word on the man's condition.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.