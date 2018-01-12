Police: Man Stabbed In The Back While Visiting Tulsa Motel

Police say a man is in the hospital after they say he was stabbed in the back while visiting a Tulsa motel early Friday.

Officers say just after midnight, the victim was at the Hard Rock Casino and gave a woman a ride to the Oak Tree Inn Motel in the 11600 block of East Skelly Drive. The victim told police after arriving at the motel, the woman invited him upstairs to her room.

The victim took the woman up on the offer and when they got upstairs, officers say someone in the room stabbed the man in the back. The victim says his wallet, cell phone, money and shoes were then stolen.

"He didn't know who did it, said he had been wrestling with someone and then, that he got stabbed," said Tulsa Police Cpl. Chris Butterfield.

Officers met the victim in the motel's parking lot where he was taken by EMSA to a Tulsa hospital.

There is no word on the man's condition.